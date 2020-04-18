Thingschain Market Cap Reaches $18,461.65 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market cap of $18,461.65 and approximately $5,589.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,298.85 or 1.00415285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

