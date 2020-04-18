Thore Cash Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $30,816.23 and $42,380.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00608324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007495 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

