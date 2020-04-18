Ties.DB Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $162,944.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.02827693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.