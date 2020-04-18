Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Linde makes up 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.55. 2,605,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

