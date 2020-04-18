Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 16,843 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

COF stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

