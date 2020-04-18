TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TMSR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. TMSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TMSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

