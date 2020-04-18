TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $691,500.96 and approximately $2.96 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00034764 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,293.02 or 1.00298309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,077,661 coins and its circulating supply is 16,872,435 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

