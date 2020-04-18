TouchCon Trading Down 10.6% This Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $380,853.29 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00431503 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007511 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012531 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

