TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TGA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 93,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.01. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.30% of TransGlobe Energy worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.