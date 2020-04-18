Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

Several research firms recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

