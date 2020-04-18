Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 3,411,200 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

In other news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Tricida by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tricida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. Tricida has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

