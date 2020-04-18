Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Tripio has a market cap of $2.20 million and $2.20 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.02761548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00227473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

