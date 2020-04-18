TrueDeck Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,014.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $151,551.93 and $16,014.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.