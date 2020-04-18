TrueFeedBack Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $258,974.11 and $39,962.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

