Truegame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,446.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $266,235.17 and approximately $30,446.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

