Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.80. 53,451,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,666,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

