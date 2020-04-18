TurtleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $758,727.93 and $1.46 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,824,152,497 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.