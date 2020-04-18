Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.15. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

