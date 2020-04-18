U Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,573.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $184,573.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

