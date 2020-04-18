Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $68,526,000. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,868,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 80,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.