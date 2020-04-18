Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $535,452.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ubex has a total market capitalization of $914,332.17 and approximately $535,452.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.04354928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010182 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LBank, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMart, BitForex, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

