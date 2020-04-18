Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

