Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 10,200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $149.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

