Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $149.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

