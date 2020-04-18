UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $290.56 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

