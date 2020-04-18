UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, HADAX and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $295,404.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

