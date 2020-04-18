Unobtanium Market Cap Hits $11.18 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.36 or 0.00764722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $2,689.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.03390192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,007 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

