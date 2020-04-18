Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.01 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02801487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00229427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

