Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

