Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,518,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,657,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. 1,144,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

