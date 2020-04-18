Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VNQ stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

