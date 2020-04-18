Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after acquiring an additional 728,895 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.