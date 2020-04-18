Veles Trading 19% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Veles has a total market cap of $70,253.34 and $23.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,272.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02578585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.31 or 0.03386705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00609006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00802141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077889 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00612864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,296,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,187,726 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

