VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $717,252.89

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $717,252.89 and $732.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047217 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.61 or 1.00332570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,637,166 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

