VeriME Price Down 14.7% This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.04373036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.