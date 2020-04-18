Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.