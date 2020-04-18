Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

