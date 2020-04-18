Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $13.51 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Coinroom and Bitsane. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $781,112.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02527957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.03380516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00606304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00807236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00577435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,368,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, QBTC, Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

