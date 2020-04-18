Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $272.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

