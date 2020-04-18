VIBE (VIBE) One Day Volume Hits $74,880.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $74,880.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

