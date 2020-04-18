Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Nepsis Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

