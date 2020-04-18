Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00020249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $317,112.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

