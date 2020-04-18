vSlice Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $28,903.00 and approximately $1,538.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSlice has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

