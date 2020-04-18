W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $537,102.79 and $13,958.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

