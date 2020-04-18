Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

