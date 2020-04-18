Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

