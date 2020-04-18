Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

