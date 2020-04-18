We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 180.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 842.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

