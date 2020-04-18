We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 12,208 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 1,952,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

