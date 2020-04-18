Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $43.22. 40,493,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,615,388. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

